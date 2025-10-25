 
Madison Beer stuns at Lakers game with Justin Herbert, sparks Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce comparisons

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert confirm romance with appearance at Lakers game

Geo News Digital Desk
October 25, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and pop star Madison Beer are no longer keeping their romance under wraps. 

The pair made a surprise public appearance Friday night, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game, their first major outing as a couple. 

The sighting marked a shift for Herbert, who has largely kept his personal life private since joining the NFL. 

Fans quickly noted how comfortable the two appeared together, chatting and laughing throughout the game, a scene reminiscent of another high-profile sports–music pairing. 

Social media lit up with comparisons to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, whose public displays of affection at Kansas City Chiefs games turned them into one of pop culture’s biggest power couples.

Some fans even speculated Herbert and Beer’s decision to step out together may have been inspired by the buzz surrounding Swift and Kelce’s relationship. 

While neither Herbert nor Beer has commented publicly on their romance, their high-profile courtside debut suggests the couple is ready to embrace the spotlight.

