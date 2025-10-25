Taylor Swift to invite THIS ex-boyfriend to her wedding?

Taylor Swift forced to invite Harry Style to her wedding?

Taylor Swift is reportedly not interested in having her ex as a part of her inner circle, but she might have to invite him to her wedding with Travis Kelce.

Insiders recently revealed that as Swift's close friend Zoe Kravitz is currently dating the pop star's famous ex Harry Styles, the Grammy-winning artist might have to invite him to her wedding.

A source told Closer Magazine, "Zoe is super chill, she grew up in Hollywood with a rock star dad so the fact that Harry and Taylor dated doesn’t really faze her and it doesn’t seem to have crossed her mind that it might be uncomfortable for Taylor and Travis."

They went on to add, "Zoe's falling hard for Harry and she's very close to Taylor, so if it were up to her they’d all be double dating, but there's no way that will fly with Taylor or Travis."

As per the sources, "Taylor swears up and down that she doesn't mind that Zoe is dating Harry, but she’s also not going to put herself, or Travis, in an uncomfortable position."

Swift dated former One Direction star Harry Styles after meeting at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2012. They went public with their romance in December. Fans of Swift and Styles also went wild, calling them "Haylor."

While there's "no bad blood" between them, insiders claim still there's so much history. "Everyone knows Taylor was obsessed with him and was left feeling pretty rejected, so seeing him with someone she considers a close friend has got to be more than a little strange."

"It’s pretty natural that things between her and Zoe would get a little complicated. Taylor’s fine seeing Harry at industry things but she isn’t interested in having him as a part of her tight-knit social circle so it's hard to imagine this won't create distance between her and Zoe," the source said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2024, and the rumours about how and when their wedding will take place have been swirling ever since.