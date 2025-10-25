Andrew failed to inform Eugenie, Beatrice before Buckingham Palace issued his statement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were left “completely blindsided” by their father Prince Andrew’s sudden decision to relinquish his royal titles, according to royal insiders cited by GB News.

Andrew reportedly failed to inform his daughters before agreeing to a statement on October 17 that confirmed he would surrender royal titles.

Sources said Andrew was “bounced into agreeing” the move, leaving his family unprepared for the public fallout.

A tense family meeting followed days later at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princess Beatrice met with her parents.

The gathering was described as emotional, with Sarah Ferguson said to have suffered a “meltdown” upon realizing she would lose her Duchess title.

Princess Eugenie did not attend. Witnesses later described Princess Beatrice as “devastated” and visibly shaken after leaving the meeting.

The episode has deepened fractures within the York family, once known for their close bond.

Both sisters have since retreated from public appearances, seeking comfort with their husbands and young children as they come to terms with their father’s dramatic decision, GB News reported.