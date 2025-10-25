 
Geo News

Andrew failed to inform Eugenie, Beatrice before Buckingham Palace issued his statement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were not informed before Buckingham Palace issued his statement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

Andrew failed to inform Eugenie, Beatrice before Buckingham Palace issued his statement
Andrew failed to inform Eugenie, Beatrice before Buckingham Palace issued his statement 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were left “completely blindsided” by their father Prince Andrew’s sudden decision to relinquish his royal titles, according to royal insiders cited by GB News. 

Andrew  reportedly failed to inform his daughters before agreeing to a statement on October 17 that confirmed he would surrender royal titles. 

Advertisement

Sources said Andrew was “bounced into agreeing” the move, leaving his family unprepared for the public fallout. 

A tense family meeting followed days later at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princess Beatrice met with her parents. 

The gathering was described as emotional, with Sarah Ferguson said to have suffered a “meltdown” upon realizing she would lose her Duchess title. 

Princess Eugenie did not attend. Witnesses later described Princess Beatrice as “devastated” and visibly shaken after leaving the meeting. 

The episode has deepened fractures within the York family, once known for their close bond. 

Both sisters have since retreated from public appearances, seeking comfort with their husbands and young children as they come to terms with their father’s dramatic decision, GB News reported.

Advertisement
Meghan Markle slammed over 'vile' move involving late Diana video
Meghan Markle slammed over 'vile' move involving late Diana
Prince William 'determined to block' Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton meeting
Prince William 'determined to block' Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton meeting
Prince Andrew's property woes over Royal Lodge with King Charles: Everything to know
Prince Andrew's property woes over Royal Lodge with King Charles: Everything to know
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Meghan Markle's plans for meeting
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Meghan Markle's plans for meeting
Royal family further cutting ties with Prince Andrew to 'protect monarchy': 'Real rarity' video
Royal family further cutting ties with Prince Andrew to 'protect monarchy': 'Real rarity'
Meghan Markle's plan after losing Duchess title at Prince William's hand leaks
Meghan Markle's plan after losing Duchess title at Prince William's hand leaks
King Charles releases first look into new podcast
King Charles releases first look into new podcast
Princess Diana sister 'seriously' injured in horse riding accident
Princess Diana sister 'seriously' injured in horse riding accident