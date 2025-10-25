Justine Lupe on working with couple Adam Brody, Leighton Meester

Justine Lupe gets honest about working with Adam Brody, Leighton Meester

Justine Lupe has revealed what it was like to work with married couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.

Meester makes a guest appearance in season 2 of Netflix's hit Nobody Wants This.

Advertisement

"They’re such a loving couple with each other. There’s clearly so much affection between them," Lupe told People of her costars. "It was very sweet to see the level of support that they each gave each other on set."

"It’s also kind of trippy to see them pretending to meet each other for the first time, and you’re like, 'Whoa. You guys are so intimate,'" Lupe added.

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Kristen Bell in 'Nobody Wants This' seaosn 2

credit: Netflix/'Nobody Wants This'

In the new season, Meester plays Kristen Bell’s Joanne’s childhood friend. Abby hires Noah (Brody) for her newborn baby’s naming celebration.

"Leighton, she’s just so fun, and goofy, and unafraid, and just dove right into a pretty far-out character without any abandon, and was very goofy," Lupe says. "I love it. I just think she’s brilliant on the show, so it was a treat to have her there."

Brody, 45, and Meester, 39, tied the knot in 2014 and share a daughter, Arlo, 10, and a son.

Lead star Bell also chimed in on praising the Gossip Girl star, saying, "I was actually very excited by the comedic dynamic, because we wanted this character to be a frenemy to Joanne, so it had to be someone that she admired, but was also threatened by, and Leighton is so whip-smart comedically and is very fun to have as a scene partner."

"She’s so quick and she can improv really well, and the whole thing was a friggin' delight," the Frozen star gushed.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Nobody Wants This are streaming on Netflix.