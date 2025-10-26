 
Khloe Kardashian refuses to let lip-sync fail slide with Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian reuploads lip-sync video with Kylie Jenner

Syeda Waniya
October 26, 2025

Khloe Kardashian fixes her own viral video with Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian dropped a glamorous lip-sync video with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Good American founder shared a video showcasing the duo lip-syncing to Nickie Minaj's hit track Beez In The Trap.

However, the audio of the video was slightly not syncing due to which just a few minutes later Khloe took it down and reposted an updated version.

In the caption, Khloe teased something coming up with Kylie Jenner, writing, "November 12th @kyliejenner."

But, she made sure to mention, "it really bothered me that the first one, the song didn’t lineup with our lip syncing…"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for the duo.

One user wrote, "I love this duo!!!!!!" for Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

"I know you saw my post and thought I wanna do that! Lmaooooo love it," another joked.

The third comment read, "Good fix! Hehe."

"I love you it was so usable still! This one def is ITTTT though," the fourth user noted.

