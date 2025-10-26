 
Bradley Cooper gets Botox to keep up with Gigi Hadid?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been dating since October 2023

Geo News Digital Desk
October 26, 2025

Bradley Cooper has sparked rumours following his latest appearances.

The actor, 50, who is dating 30-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid is said to be undergoing cosmetic enhancement.

Insiders told Radar Online that Cooper has become "borderline obsessive" about his beauty routine. "He's always been extremely attentive and borderline obsessive about his beauty rituals," the source said, adding, "Now there's pressure to do even more."

Sources noted that Cooper has "gotten plenty of Botox" and also adding that he may be using cheek fillers. "Friends are noticing he's looking a little too smooth and taut for a guy of 50."

The intention behind Bradley Cooper's decision is said to be to keep up with his young girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The tipster told the outlet, "He's old enough to be her father."

"He'll continue to maintain his looks and hope that will help him hold on to Gigi," they added.

