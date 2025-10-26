'I did not enjoy': 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' director speaks out

Steven Soderbergh reflects on 'The Hunt for Ben Solo'

Now, it is revealed a Star Wars movie titled The Hunt for Ben Solo was pitched to the Disney execs, but it did not get the green light.



Steven Soderbergh, who serves as a director on the never-made movie, now writes about the project on the social media platform BlueSky.

“For the record, I did not enjoy lying about the existence of ‘THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO’, but it really did need to remain a secret…until now!” he pens.

The filmmaker continues, “Also, in the aftermath of the ‘HFBS’ situation, I asked Kathy Kennedy if LFL had ever turned in a finished movie script for greenlight to Disney and had it rejected. She said no, this was a first.”

He also, in a previous interview with AP, said, “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.”

Steven's post comes after Adam Driver, who was set to star in the movie, earlier revealed the existence of such a project.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that,” he told the news agency, adding that "the sequel idea was really cool. It is no more, so I can finally talk about it."