Adam Sandler addresses role of family in career while promoting new gig

Photo: Adam Sandler cherishes his family for support in career

Adam Sandler is reflecting on how his role in Jay Kelly made him more appreciative of the people who keep him grounded.

In the film, Sandler portrays Ron Sukenick, the loyal manager and longtime friend of George Clooney’s title character, Jay Kelly.

While Jay struggles with an existential crisis after decades as a Hollywood icon, Ron stands by him as a source of perspective and stability.

While Jay Kelly centers on the loneliness of fame, Sandler's world is far more grounded thanks to his wife Jackie and daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the film's AFI Fest premiere in New York City on October 23, Sandler reflected on his own life and admitted that he is fortunate to have a strong personal foundation.

“It’s a good feeling,” Sandler remarked with a smile.

For those unversed, Sandler's family has shared the screen multiple times, including in Hubie Halloween (2020), You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023), and this year's Happy Gilmore 2.

“It’s always been our thing to work with our friends and family,” Sandler told USA Today in a former interview.

“It’s cool to see [my kids] getting better. They work hard and they go to school for it, and they love it. So, yeah, I’m just proud. Couldn’t love them more.”