Celeb lawyer gets honest about Nicole Kidman divorce

Attorney gets candid about Nicole Kidman's divorce

Alphonse Provinziano, a lawyer, has a history of dealing with cases involving celebrities, so in his view, there is a thing which ended Nicole Kidman's nearly two-decade marriage: fame.



In a chat with Daily Mail, he explains what he meant by it, stating, "What you see with fame acting as a third partner, in my experience working in Beverly Hills with high-profile families, it acts like something subtle in a relationship."

"Celebrities are just like everybody else. They fall in love; they think the world of the other person," he adds.

"Nicole even said this about her first relationship with Tom: that they were in their own bubble," the attorney notes.

He continues, "Then what happens is that there is intense scrutiny that happens, and there is a whole world out there that's pulling at these people, tugging at them."

Given the constant press spotlight on Nicole and Keith Urban's marriage, Alphonse adds, "We can see that Keith has been quoted, allegedly, saying how hard it was to see Nicole in a scene in an upcoming release and how much her fame has taken off compared to his."

"There have been suggestions that maybe Keith was checked out and Nicole wanted to save the marriage, but he was being tugged away," the lawyer shares.

"You have lots and lots of attention and people in the lives of these very famous people."

"It's very human as to what goes on, but it's how it [fame] acts as a third partner. It's someone that's stealing the attention away from the other person," he says.

"She was a woman; she was much more famous [than Keith]. To a certain extent, people have hinted that maybe that drove a wedge between them, maybe that overshadowed Keith," Alphonse notes.

Keith and Nicole tied the knot in 2006. 19 years later, the latter filed for divorce. They share two kids.