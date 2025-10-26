Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's romance rumours

Photo: Here's what Kendall Jenner really thinks of Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have sparked dating rumors once again.

According to RadarOnline.com, the vibe between the duo is “fun and chill,” and the pair are reportedly keeping things casual as “friends with benefits.”

Advertisement

The model, 29, and the NBA star, 28, were recently spotted sneaking out of the same New York hotel, albeit separately.

The former couple dated for two years before parting ways in November 2022.

Since then, they’ve been seen together in Europe during the summer of 2024, and several times again this year, fueling speculation of a rekindled romance.

“When they’re together, they’re very much together,” a source revealed.

The insider went on to explain that Kendall prefers to keep the situation fluid.

“But when they’re apart, the understanding is that they’re free to do what they want,” the source added.

They addressed in conclusion, “It’s Kendall’s way of protecting herself because she’s terrified of getting hurt.”