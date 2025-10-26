'Riverdale' alum Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso are engaged

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes got a surprise engagement party from her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso.

Insiders recently told People Magazine that on Friday, October 24, the duo got engaged.

While Mendes was thinking that she was headed to a birthday party, it turned out to be a surprise engagement party.

"She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead," the source said.

Adding, "Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends."

However, Mendes and Mancuso's celebration went on until 11 p.m. "Around 11 p.m., they were still celebrating, so they went to Glen Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party," the source revealed.

Camila Mendes, famously known for her role in Riverdale, sparked romance rumours with Rudy Mancuso in November 2022. They made their romance public in 2023 on Valentine's Day.