‘Lost in Space' star June Lockhart passes away

June Lockhart ‘Lost in Space’ talent dies at 100

June Lockhart has passed away at the age of 100.

PEOPLE magazine reported that she died late last week, particularly on October 23 in Santa Monica, California, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

Advertisement

Lockhart was one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, with a career that spanned decades of film and television.

Her works include A Christmas Carol, Meet Me in St Louis and She-Wolf of London and on TV she had starring roles on Lassie and Lost in Space.

She was cast on the TV series Lassie in 1958, playing Ruth Martin, mother of Timmy, played by Jon Provost, with whom she became very close.

“My own mother might forget my birthday, but June never does,” Provost had told PEOPLE in 1994.

Lockhart was nominated for an Emmy Award twice in the years 1953 and 1959 for her Lassie series.

Additionally, in 1948, Lockhart received a Special Tony Award for Outstanding Performance by a Newcomer (a category that no longer exists) for her role on Broadway in For Love or Money.

Initially, Lockhart made her film debut opposite her parents in a film version of A Christmas Carol in 1938.

She also played supporting parts in Meet Me in St. Louis; Sergeant York; All This, and Heaven Too; and The Yearling before she shot to stardom.