Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make romance official

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make their romance public

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have officially gone public with their budding romance.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the couple were spotted out together on Saturday night in Paris, France celebrating the Roar singer's 41st birthday.

Perry looked beautiful in a tight red dress as she held hands with the former Canadian Prime Minister outside Crazy Horse Paris.

The Dark Horse crooner and Trudeau reportedly watched a cabaret show at the iconic venue, where they were greeted by fans and photographers.

Both the famous personalities, who first sparked dating rumors in July, looked quite cozy as they exited the theater and made their way to a chauffeured vehicle.

This sighting comes just one day after sources told Us Weekly that Perry is “really into” her bond with Trudeau.

“Katy is really into it. She's very happy,” the insider shared, adding, “She's trying to keep it low-key, and they've spent a lot of private time together. She’s not looking to publicize this relationship.”

The source added: “Their friends think they are a good match, but he actually hasn't met a lot of her friends yet.”

Katy Perry was initially romantically linked to Justin Trudeau in July when they were seen together on a dinner date in Montreal.

Additionally, this comes after earlier this year she split from Orlando Bloom, her longtime fiancé with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.