Reba McEntire reveals bizarre thing that keeps her ‘grounded'

Reba McEntire reveals toilet seat cover keeps her ‘grounded’

Reba McEntire just said that a toilet seat cover gifted by her sister keeps her grounded.

The 70-year-old actress says the product with the words “The Twinkle” on it reminds her she is "not a star."

Advertisement

Reba told the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine: "My sister Alice, for Christmas one year, gave me a toilet seat cover.”

"On the top of the toilet seat, it said, 'The Twinkle,' to let me know I'm not a star - I'm a twinkle. Keeps me grounded," she said.

Reba also recalled how "scary" it was to step foot into the music industry, but she was supported by her family and friends every step of the way.

The You Lie hitmaker remembered: "Time flies when you're having fun. Wow, I still see where I was signing the contract 50 years ago... I had no idea about the music business. I was a rodeo cowgirl; I was a rancher's daughter, and a rodeo brat.”

She continued, "To get into the music business was scary, leaving all my friends and my family, but I had great people that guided me.”

"That was the thing I got out of this whole career - my friends," Reba concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Reba McEntire has sold over 75 million albums, gotten 24 number one country hits and bagged three Grammy Awards.