King Charles shares sweet moment with children during visit to Vatican

King Charles has special funny moment with children during visit to Vatican

King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to the Vatican to mark a historic moment however the monarch also brought happiness along with him for the local schoolchildren along the way.

On Thursday, the King, 76, and Queen, 78, were in Rome to meet with Pope Leo, 70.

Advertisement

They had an audience with the pontiff before praying with him during an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel.

The service marked the first time a British monarch has prayed with a pope in public since the Reformation in the 16th Century.

Following the spiritual moment, the King and Queen encountered a group of schoolchildren from the local primary school, Scuola Primaria San Paolo - Istituto Figlie di Cristo, who were waiting to greet them outside the Papal Basilica.

The children welcomed the King by chanting in unison, "Your Majesty, San Paolo school is honored to welcome you!"

King Charles seemed really happy by the greeting and told them, "You have excellent English, better than my Italian," prompting laughter from the group.

The King also made sure to light-heartedly inquire after their studies, asking one boy, "They give you a lot of homework, don’t they? I suspect so."

The royals' visit to Vatican City comes during a "Year of Jubilee" for the Catholic Church which is marked every 25 years, the milestone is said to be a "significant moment" in relations between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, of which Charles is Supreme Governor.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were originally scheduled to perform their public prayer with Pope Francis during their visit to Rome in April but the pope at that time was ailing and passed away on April 21.

Pope Leo was elected in a conclave of cardinals in May and is the first American-born leader of the global Catholic Church.

The new pope also made a significant gesture to the British royal family last month, when he sent a surprise message of condolences upon the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent.