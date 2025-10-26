Sydney Sweeney's relationship with controversial Scooter Braun raises eyebrows

Sydney Sweeney 'making a huge mistake' as she dates Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney’s new romance with controversial figure in the music world Scooter Braun is said to have raised concerns among her friends.

Radar Online reported that the 28-year-old American actress is getting romantically involved with the 44-year-old businessman, investor, and record executive after rejecting top-notch Hollywood stars such as Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, and Ben Affleck.

Advertisement

Sweeney’s decision has stirred unease among her inner circle because Braun is one of the most hated personalities in the music world.

For those unaware, the Euphoria star and the founder of RBMG Records were first caught dating each other in Venice in June of this year. Some credible sources claimed that they have dated many times before and are completely immersed in their “casual” relationship.

The insider told the outlet, "Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy.”

"But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that,” the source stated.

Notably, Braun purchased Big Machine Records in 2019, a former label of Taylor Swift that produced her first six albums, which eventually incurred her wrath. The pop sensation seethed with rage and called him an "incessant, manipulative" bully.

The insider urged, "Taylor and Justin and many more would swear he's a scumbag and anyone interested in dating him should seriously rethink that because he's not to be trusted.”

"They say he should be avoided with a ten-foot pole,” the source remarked.

However, Sweeney says she “has every right to see who she wants, and no one wants to deprive her of that, but this has all the earmarks of a disaster in the making. People think she's making a huge mistake even associating with him."

"Scooter has such a bad reputation, and the feeling is that Sydney could do much better,” the insider concluded.