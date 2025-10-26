 
Geo News

Camila Mendes breaks silence after engagement news

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso got engaged on October 25, 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Riverdale star Camila Mendes shares glimpse from Rudy Mancuso proposal
'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes shares glimpse from Rudy Mancuso proposal

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso officially got engaged on October 25, 2025.

Just hours after People Magazine confirmed the news, the Riverdale star broke her silence on social media.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mendes posted a carousel of photos from the dreamy proposal, showcasing Mancuso on one knee. Notably one of the photos showed an emotional moment of couple embracing each other.

In the caption, Mendes revealed, "engaged to my best friend."

For those unaware, an insider told the outlet that Rudy Mancuso proposed Camila Mendes in "front of their family and friends."

As per the sources, the actress thought she was "going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead."

Mendes and Mancuso sparked romance rumours in November 2022, and made their relationship public on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Advertisement
Timothy Simons on Sasha's behavior in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2
Timothy Simons on Sasha's behavior in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2
Rob Kardashian living peacefully after years of emotional abuse: Source
Rob Kardashian living peacefully after years of emotional abuse: Source
'Frozen' helped this star beat depression?
'Frozen' helped this star beat depression?
'Hal & Harper' stars dub Mark Ruffalo their 'daddy'
'Hal & Harper' stars dub Mark Ruffalo their 'daddy'
Sydney Sweeney's relationship with controversial Scooter Braun raises eyebrows
Sydney Sweeney's relationship with controversial Scooter Braun raises eyebrows
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus turn their romance into business video
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus turn their romance into business
David Harbour warned not to listen to Lily Allen's new music: Report
David Harbour warned not to listen to Lily Allen's new music: Report
George Clooney looks back at major Netflix movie scene
George Clooney looks back at major Netflix movie scene