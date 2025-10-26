Camila Mendes breaks silence after engagement news

'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes shares glimpse from Rudy Mancuso proposal

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso officially got engaged on October 25, 2025.

Just hours after People Magazine confirmed the news, the Riverdale star broke her silence on social media.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mendes posted a carousel of photos from the dreamy proposal, showcasing Mancuso on one knee. Notably one of the photos showed an emotional moment of couple embracing each other.

In the caption, Mendes revealed, "engaged to my best friend."

For those unaware, an insider told the outlet that Rudy Mancuso proposed Camila Mendes in "front of their family and friends."

As per the sources, the actress thought she was "going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead."

Mendes and Mancuso sparked romance rumours in November 2022, and made their relationship public on Valentine's Day in 2023.