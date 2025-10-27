King Charles is paying the price for 'The Duke of Hazard' damage

King Charles is making up for the damage Prince Andrew has caused.

His Majesty, who largely remained quiet over his defamed brother at the time of Queen Elizabeth II, is 'paying the price' of his silence.

Royal expert Royah Nikkah tells Sunday Times: "He (Andrew) remained her weak spot, and Charles is now paying the price.

"While the King, with support from the Prince of Wales, leant heavily on Andrew last week to voluntarily relinquish his titles and honours, the Duke of Hazard has still not fully bowed to pressure from the monarch. The King has made it clear for more than a year that he wants him out of Royal Lodge."

This comes as Elliot Castle, CEO of We Buy Any Home, clarified: "From a property law standpoint, Prince Andrew's situation at the Royal Lodge appears to be governed by a long-term lease agreement rather than a traditional rental arrangement.

"If, as reported, the lease terms were set out in 2003 with a significant upfront payment and refurbishment investment, then he would retain security of tenure under those agreed conditions.

"The reference to a 'peppercorn rent' is symbolic - a common feature in long leases where the tenant has paid a large premium up front.