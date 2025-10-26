Cameron Crowe reveals how Kris Kristofferson's help kickstarted career

Cameron Crowe recalls Kris Kristofferson's help that made his career

Cameron Crowe’s career as a music journalist would’ve been different had it not been for Kris Kristofferson’s help.

Before becoming an Oscar-winning filmmaker, Crowe was building a career as a music journalist. His first interview with Kristofferson happened in 1972, after the singer’s then-fiancée, Rita Coolidge, convinced him to do the interview.

Crowe recalled, “She was like, ‘Oh, you'd love this guy. You'd love Kris. Kris is great.’ And sure enough, she had asked him to talk to me. It was really kind of out of a noble duty to Rita that he said yes.”

The A Star is Born star agreed to do an interview with Crowe after one of his concerts.

“He geeked out with me,” Crowe told People. “I was 15. He geeked out with me about movies and the marriage between movies and music and ‘Did I read Henry James?’ I'm like, ‘I haven't gotten there in my English class yet, but I feel pretty cool asking you these questions and you going in these directions.’”

"He was a really key figure to me," the Jerry Maguire director said. "He really took time with a kid to tell me some truths and then kept inviting me to come back. Kris Kristofferson ran through my life as somebody who seemed to be there at a certain point to open a door.”

The Blade star gave him intel into a new (and secret) album he’d recorded with Bob Dylan in Mexico.

"He really helped me," Crowe said. "I wouldn't have gotten into Rolling Stone if he hadn't given me a scoop."

Crowe later got to thank the Kristofferson at a tribute concert for Joni Mitchell at Walt Disney Hall in 2019.