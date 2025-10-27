 
Prince Harry is on hold as King Charles has 'enough on his plate'

Prince Harry and King Charles cannot reconcile due to ongoing Royal Family issues

Eleen Bukhari
October 27, 2025

Prince Harry and King Charles possibilities of reconciliation are thin due to the ongoing Royal crisis.

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty, who had started their peace talks back in September, have met a bottleneck due to the monarch's brother, Prince Andrew.

However, Royal expert, Jennie Bond said their shared passion to reconcile is a positive thing.

She told the Mirror : “All three, Charles, William and Harry are becoming more vocal about the dangers of social media. And I think they are voicing the concerns of so many of us. It is a valid and impactful use of their platforms. But I don’t think it has any bearing on a full reconciliation between the King and Harry.”

The expert added: “Hopefully that is still quietly bubbling on behind the scenes, which is exactly where it must remain if there is to be any hope of seeing them together again. I do think the King has enough on his plate at the moment with the Andrew crisis and his work as Sovereign, there can’t be much room left in his head to deal with his younger son.”

