Woman who had affair with David Harbour reacts to Lili Allen's song

Woman who had affair with married David Harbour named

The woman who allegedly had an affair with Lily Allen’s estranged husband, David Harbour, has been identified.

The woman, revealed to be Natalie Tippett, is a costume designer who met the Stranger Things actor while filming a movie in New Orleans in 2021.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Natalie reacted to Lili’s song about the affair. The singer sang about it in her song Madeline on her newly released album, “West End Girl.”

"Of course I’ve heard the song," she remarked, reportedly rolling her eyes. She expressed concern for herself and loved ones amid the scandal.

"But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on," the single mom added.

"It’s a little bit scary for me," she added.

Natalie and Harbour met while working on the Netflix film We Have A Ghost. The duo reportedly began their affair soon after, with the actor even flying Natalie out to his Atlanta home.

When asked if she knew her songs were being used in Lili’s songs, she replied, "Yeah. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment."

Lili Allen and David Harbor’s separation news broke out in February. The singer filed for divorce in September.