Demi Moore makes jaw-dropping confession about Tom Cruise's reaction to her pregnancy

Demi Moore reveals how Tom Cruise felt about her pregnancy

Demi Moore has opened up about what Tom Cruise felt about her pregnancy during the preproduction of A Few Good Men.

For those unaware, the 62-year-old American actress worked opposite Cruise in the 1992 crime thriller film. It was the same time when she was expecting her second child, daughter Scout Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

On October 25, Moore went to the New York Film Festival and during a Q&A with Jia Tolentino, she revealed that she was in her eighth month when she started reading lines for Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway with director Rob Reiner and the Mission Impossible star, who played Lt. Daniel Kaffee.

Calling to mind, she said, “I think Tom was quite embarrassed” of her pregnancy.

The Substance star added, “I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward.”

Moore, the mother of three daughters, elaborated that she thinks Cruise was uncomfortable mainly because many of their fellow actors were working hard to make their name in Hollywood and they were not considering having children at that time.

She was the one who was managing motherhood alongside her career.

“It's one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn't make sense. And so I challenged that to say, you know, ‘Why not? Why can't you have both?’ But with that, I think, came a lot of pressure I put on myself to, in a sense, prove that it was possible,” Demi Moore stated.