Megan Fox talks about her 'rage' during early years of her career

Megan Fox is touching upon her state of mind during the early years of her career.

The 39-year-old actress, who famously played the lead in Jennifer's Body in 2009, says she was full of rage and hurtful back in the days.

Speaking at a Los Angeles special screening of the movie, Fox opened up about the advice she would give to her younger self.

“Oh, I don't know that I would give myself advice. I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry,” Fox said, “and how I was dealing with fame and the constant … at that time, before we started filming.”

“I just left a premiere for something where I had to go — I'm obligated to go — and I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then — the way they would talk to women,” she recalled. “And I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting. And one guy's like, ‘Megan, why are you such a bitch?’ And another guy is like, ‘Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so,’ and I'm just trying to do my job.”

“I was asked to be at this premiere. I'm trying to get to my car. And so I had all of this grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go,” Fox continued. “And like I said, being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me.”

“I read the script and I think it just resonated with me because there's something about that, whether it's just perceived or not, I felt like I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame,” Fox said.

“And so I resonated with those deeper layers of... you know, before she becomes a monster, she's just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else's gain,” the star continued. “And that very much resonated because that's kind of how I got... I came into this industry, I think I was 19 when I made my first big movie, and that, I felt like, was reflecting back these energies that existed inside of myself.”