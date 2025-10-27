Demi Moore reveals real reason she took on 'Striptease' role

Demi Moore shares why ‘Striptease’ became deeply personal for her

Demi Moore spilled about her role as exotic dancer in 1996 movie Striptease, and how the role help her confront her insecurities.

The Substance actress recently opened up about her acting career throughout the years at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday.

The Golden Globe winner discussed that during her decades-long career her roles have one thing in common, it challenges the status quo.

"I really feel like roles choose you as much as you choose them… There is a thread that goes through, even if it's an unconscious one. I think mine tend to also challenge the status quo," she told journalist Jia Tolentino, via Mirror.

Moore revealed that few of her characters also challenged her insecurities, including roles in G.I. Jane and Strip Tease and in recent films she named Substance.

"There is a certain physicality, and I think that a lot of that was in an effort also for me to overcome some of my own issues around my body and my own discomfort in my own body," she shared.

She went on to explain, "Particularly the ones that were so physical, like G.I. Jane and Strip Tease, where I really knew that my body was a real pivotal part of the character."

"It pushed me to have to, in a sense, face myself and face that discomfort by knowing that it's going to be shared on a certain level. And I think The Substance did it in a different way at a different time," Moore added.