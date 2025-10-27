 
Sydney Sweeney reveals why she 'relates' to Kim Novak's Hollywood struggles?

The actress revealed why Kim Novak's story ‘still matters’ today

Maliha Javed
October 27, 2025

Sydney Sweeney teases emotional bond with her new role as Kim Novak

Sydney Sweeney could not wait to meet Kim Novak.

As the Euphoria star is all set to play the Hollywood icon in her upcoming project, titled Scandalous!, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she is excited to meet Kim soon.

“I'm incredibly honored to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress,” she told People during the premiere of her new film Christy at AFI Fest 2025, on October 25. "I'm so excited. I'm like, ‘Oh my God. I'm going to meet Kim Novak.’"

Sharing her remarks on her next biopic film,she said, “I think her story is still very relevant today."

She went on to explain how she herself relates to the life of the Vertigo star, she said, "She dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image."

"And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways," The actress added.

The biopic will chronicle the story of Kim's real-life love story with the late musician Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1950s.

Moreover, Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film.

Sydney also shared that she will first complete Euphoria season 3 filming before kicking off shoot of Scandalous!

“Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I'm going to turn my brain into Kim,” she noted.

