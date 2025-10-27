Sydney Sweeney gets emotional as 'Euphoria' filming nears end

Sydney Sweeney opens up on wrapping 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney opened up about returning to Euphoria set for season 3.

During her recent appearance at the AFI Fest 2025 for the premiere of her new film Christy, the 28-year-old star shared that she will soon finish filming the HBO series.

“I wrap 'Euphoria' in two days,” she told Variety on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Gushing over her return to the set after three years, she said, "It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family."

“I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting," she added.

Moreover, during the night Sweeney revealed to People that she is excited for her upcoming biopic project Scandalous!, which chronicles the real-life love story of Hollywood legend Kim Novak to the late musician Sammy Davis Jr.

“Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I'm going to turn my brain into Kim,” Sweeney told the publisher. “I'm so excited. I'm like, ‘Oh my God. I'm going to meet Kim Novak.’”

“I'm incredibly honored to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress,” she continued.

She further gushed over the story of the biopic noting, "I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways."