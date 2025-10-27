Tom Hanks celebrates wife Rita Wilson's 69th birthday

Tom Hanks pays sweet tribute to wife Rita Wilson on 69th birthday

Tom Hanks marked his wife Rita Wilson’s 69th birthday on Sunday with a touching tribute.

The Forrest Gump actor, 69, shared a candid photo of Wilson smiling in a black swimsuit, her hair wet and sunlit, as he praised her in the caption, writing, “This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY. She is beloved by her husband. Happy Birthday.”

Hanks set the post to Wilson’s 2025 track W.O.W. (Wild Ol’ Woman), honouring her music career.

Wilson made a similar gesture earlier this year when she posted a photo of Hanks on his birthday, writing simply, “Happy birthday, my love.”

The couple, who celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in April, previously reflected on their bond in a 2001 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Hanks said their marriage worked because of “timing, maturity, and our willingness to have an intimate connection”.

“No matter what, we’ll be with each other, and we’ll get through it.” Hanks and Wilson first met in 1981 on the set of Bosom Buddies and married seven years later.

They share two sons, including Chet, 35, and Truman, 29, while Hanks is also father to Colin, 47, and Elizabeth, 43, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.