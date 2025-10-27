 
Nicole Kidman stuns at Vogue World 2025 amid split from Keith Urban

Her runway appearance marks her first major public event since filing for divorce from Keith Urban

By
Nimah Saleem
|

October 27, 2025

Nicole Kidman turns heads on Vogue World 2025 runway amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman made a powerful return to the spotlight on Saturday as she graced the runway at Vogue World: Hollywood, just weeks after filing for divorce from husband Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, opened the event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles with a performance of “Put the Blame on Mame,” inspired by Rita Hayworth’s iconic scene in the 1946 film Gilda.

Kidman, Vogue’s October cover star, looked sultry in a custom black satin Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy, featuring draped detailing and camellia embellishments—a subtle nod to Hayworth’s iconic dress from the film. 

She completely channeled classic Old Hollywood glam as she finished the look with red lips, a smokey eye, and soft blonde curls swept to one side.

Her runway appearance marked her first major public event since filing for divorce from Urban in Nashville on September 30 after 19 years of marriage. 

Sources say Kidman is focusing on “family and work” and “keeping it positive” as she adjusts to her new chapter, per People Magazine.

Going ahead, the Big Little Lies star already has a packed schedule with six television projects in development, including a Practical Magic sequel.

