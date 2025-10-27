 
'Succession' star Fisher Stevens leaves US citing political reasons

Fisher Stevens has cited both personal and political reasons for the move

Nimah Saleem
October 27, 2025

Succession actor Fisher Stevens has revealed he has moved his family from the United States to London.

“I moved my family to London about eight weeks ago,” People quoted Stevens. “We have a 12 and a nine-year-old, and my wife and I decided it was time to get out of the US for a minute, see what it’s like in Europe and the UK.”

The Emmy-winning actor and filmmaker, best known for playing Waystar Royco’s communications chief Hugo Baker on Succession, said the transition has been positive.

“It’s pretty nice! My wife and I make documentaries, so there are a couple of things we’re working on here. And my wife’s parents live in London too, so that’s been good.”

Stevens also admitted he was frustrated with the political situation in the US. “Knowing that the Trump administration is heavily funded by fossil fuels... this administration is doing everything it can to not be responsible citizens for the world,” he said.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O'Donnell, Eva Longoria, and Courtney Love have all left the US in recent years, citing frustration with the country’s political scenario.

