 
Geo News

Elizabeth Hurley spills on her, Billy Ray's sweet hair struggle

Elizabeth Hurley shares surprising ritual with Billy Ray Cyrus

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 27, 2025

Elizabeth Hurley reveals what she does to Billy Ray’s fuzzy hair
Elizabeth Hurley reveals what she does to Billy Ray’s 'fuzzy hair'

Elizabeth Hurley revealed a sweet insight into her growing love with beau Billy Ray Cyrus.

In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, the 60-year-old actress shares that she and the country singer bonding in a unique way, by cutting each other's hair.

Advertisement

Hurley candidly dished that she trimmed Cyrus' hair herself, joking that the couple are struggling with hair problems.

“I cut his hair the other day. We do have a lot of hair between us. We’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs. He has got very fuzzy hair. Before his is done it’s out here,” she said, showing her hand movements.

“So we’ve actually got contrast hair, which we aim to make look the same in the end,” Hurley remarked.

Moreover, Hurley, who is mom to 23-year-old son Damian, shared that blending her and Cyrus' families have been easy.

“Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met,” she noted. “Billy’s kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it’s lovely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Austin Powers star gushed over Cyrus calling him "fabulous."

She noted that they are "very happy, very happy" together and the Achy Breaky Heart singer, who lives near Nashville, "spent the summer" with Hurley at her home in Herefordshire and he "loves it."

For the unversed, Hurley and Cyrus made their romance public earlier this year on Easter via social media.

Advertisement
Connie Britton's engagement to David Windsor: Everything we know
Connie Britton's engagement to David Windsor: Everything we know
Aimee Lou Wood's father admits his addiction ‘destroyed' her childhood
Aimee Lou Wood's father admits his addiction ‘destroyed' her childhood
'Succession' star Fisher Stevens leaves US citing political reasons
'Succession' star Fisher Stevens leaves US citing political reasons
Jon Stewart breaks silence on plans for ‘The Daily Show'
Jon Stewart breaks silence on plans for ‘The Daily Show'
Nicole Kidman stuns at Vogue World 2025 amid split from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman stuns at Vogue World 2025 amid split from Keith Urban
Lily Allen drops sweet message for fans after album release
Lily Allen drops sweet message for fans after album release
Theo Rossi spills real inspiration behind his new film 'Shell Game'
Theo Rossi spills real inspiration behind his new film 'Shell Game'
Tom Hanks celebrates wife Rita Wilson's 69th birthday
Tom Hanks celebrates wife Rita Wilson's 69th birthday