Elizabeth Hurley spills on her, Billy Ray's sweet hair struggle

Elizabeth Hurley reveals what she does to Billy Ray’s 'fuzzy hair'

Elizabeth Hurley revealed a sweet insight into her growing love with beau Billy Ray Cyrus.

In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, the 60-year-old actress shares that she and the country singer bonding in a unique way, by cutting each other's hair.

Hurley candidly dished that she trimmed Cyrus' hair herself, joking that the couple are struggling with hair problems.

“I cut his hair the other day. We do have a lot of hair between us. We’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs. He has got very fuzzy hair. Before his is done it’s out here,” she said, showing her hand movements.

“So we’ve actually got contrast hair, which we aim to make look the same in the end,” Hurley remarked.

Moreover, Hurley, who is mom to 23-year-old son Damian, shared that blending her and Cyrus' families have been easy.

“Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met,” she noted. “Billy’s kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it’s lovely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Austin Powers star gushed over Cyrus calling him "fabulous."

She noted that they are "very happy, very happy" together and the Achy Breaky Heart singer, who lives near Nashville, "spent the summer" with Hurley at her home in Herefordshire and he "loves it."

For the unversed, Hurley and Cyrus made their romance public earlier this year on Easter via social media.