Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make official red carpet debut

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make red carpet debut post Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster made their official red carpet debut as a couple, following the Wolverine star's divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Sutton, 50, joined Hugh, 57, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Song Sung Blue during AFI Fest, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The couple seemed quite happy and relaxed, wrapping their arms around each other and passing smiles as they posed for photographers.

Hugh looked quite handsome in a black suit and tie which he paired with a white shirt while Sutton looked elegant in a low-cut black satin dress.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's red carpet debut

Just days earlier, the pair attended Richard Marx’s After Hours Confession event in New York City.

Additionally, Sutton and Hugh were also spotted enjoying a night out at the Fetch Pet Gala, where the Younger star turned heads in a chic strapless ensemble.

The duo have been dating now for nearly nine months after they publicly confirmed their relationship, by going out for a fancy dinner and then enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles together back in January 2025.

A week later they were seen kissing as they patiently waited for their In-N-Out order.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster may be happily dating however it is pertinent to mention that the two have known each other for years.