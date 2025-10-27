Angela Bassett delights crowd with iconic outfit

Angela Bassett makes surprise entry on Vogue World: Hollywood

Angela Bassett has an aura that often captivates onlookers, which is on display at Vogue World: Hollywood.

The fashion event held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles features the Academy-winning star in her iconic outfit from the Black Panther franchise, making a surprise entry on the runway.

Her gown, which her character, Queen Ramonda, wore in the Marvel films, was a delightful sight for the crowd there.

Notably, Ruth E. Carter is the mind behind the dress, which she skilfully designed in vibrant purple to signify royalty; not only that but the dress also signifies the Afrofuturism culture of Wakanda, a fictional country in the MCU.

It is worth noting that Ruth won the Oscar for her designs in Black Panther, making her the first Black costume designer to win the award.

Not to mention, she again won the trophy for the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Meanwhile, Black Panther 3 is in the works. Angela, whose character died in the second instalment, still expressed openness to reprising her role as Queen Ramonda.

In a previous chat on Good Morning America, she was asked about the upcoming movie, to which she said, “That would be wonderful,” adding she could appear in Ancestral Plane, “I could be there. You know? It could happen. I would, absolutely."



Black Panther 3 is set to release in 2028.