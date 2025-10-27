Pakistan, Afghanistan 'hold' third round of talks in Istanbul

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif shakes hands with Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Doha, Qatar, October 19, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan urges Afghan Taliban to dismantle terrorist networks.



Shelter for militants targeting Pakistan not acceptable: Islamabad.

Turkiye trying to bridge gap, help Taliban understand concerns.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday have commenced their third round of talks in Istanbul, Turkiye, in the aftermath of the recent border skirmishes and clashes between the two sides in the ongoing month.

After agreeing to a ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Turkiye, two sides have held two rounds of negotiations — with no result so far — and have now commenced their third sitting, said sources.

Advertisement

Pakistan launched a retaliatory campaign after the Taliban, aided by their affiliated militants, resorted to unprovoked firing along the border earlier this month.

Pakistan Armed Forces repelled multiple attacks on their border posts, killing over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants. However, 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the border clashes.

Pakistan also conducted "precision strikes" in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Kabul, destroying terrorists' multiple strongholds.

Following the clashes, Pakistan closed its border crossings with the neighbouring country, saying that the lives of Pakistanis were more important than the movement of goods or trade.

Meanwhile, Islamabad continues to raise its concerns over the Taliban regime acting as an Indian proxy against it.

During the second round of talks, Pakistan urged the Taliban regime to take concrete and definitive steps to dismantle terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil.

Security sources said the Taliban’s arguments during the exchanges were “illogical and detached from ground realities,” reinforcing doubts about their willingness to work towards genuine regional stability.

They added that further progress in the talks hinges entirely on the Taliban’s attitude and readiness to cooperate in good faith.

Pakistan has presented its final position to the Afghan side, making it clear that any tolerance or shelter for militants targeting Pakistan would not be acceptable.

However, the Afghan Taliban have shown inflexibility to cooperate or acknowledge ground realities, a stance that has become increasingly clear to other mediating parties as well.

The sources had earlier said that Turkiye was trying to bridge the gap by helping the Taliban delegation grasp the evidence and the gravity of Pakistan’s concerns.

However, the security sources said progress will depend on whether the Taliban engage with seriousness and abandon their current intransigence.