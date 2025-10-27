Kelly Osbourne sadly marks 40th birthday without late dad Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne's 40th birthday will ‘suck’ without her dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is devastated to mark her 40th birthday without her late dad Ozzy Osbourne.

She took to her official Instagram on Sunday and shared a sweet photo carousel of her with Ozzy over the years, captioning it with: "Tomorrow is going to be a first for me. The first birthday without my dad.”

Advertisement

"Every year the thing I look forwarded to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me. Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart,” she added.

"Here are just a few of them. They were always short, simple but said everything I needed to hear. I love you Daddy tomorrow will suck without you. (sic)" the podcaster concluded.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, aged 76, following years of health challenges, including a public Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019.

According to his death certificate, he passed away from an “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest.”

He is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne, 73, their children Kelly, Aimee Osbourne, 42, and Jack Osbourne, 39, as well as daughter Jessica Osbourne and sons Louis Osbourne, 50, and Elliot Kingsley, 59, whom he has with ex-wife Thelma Riley.