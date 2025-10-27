Christina Haack reflects on turning two divorces into lasting friendships

Christina Haack reveals secret to unusual friendship with two ex-husbands

Christina Haack is opening up about how she built real friendships with two of her ex-husbands.

In a new interview, the 42-year-old HGTV star opened up about her rare ability to maintain friendly relationships with both of her ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa, 44, and Ant Anstead, 46.

Advertisement

“It really takes everyone in a co-parenting situation wanting to make it work,” Haack told People Magazine. “All of us work hard to make sure we’re getting along.”

Haack shares two children, including daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 6, with Anstead.

Haack currently stars in The Flip Off alongside Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Despite a rocky start with Heather, Haack says the two now share a genuine friendship and even go on double dates along with Haack's boyfriend, Chris Larocca.

She credits her ability to leave the past in the past for keeping things peaceful. “I’m really good at letting go of the past, so is Tarek,” she explained. “We can be over something in literally .5 seconds.”

Her co-parenting relationship with Ant Anstead also turned a corner after her 2024 split from Josh Hall. “When Josh and I split up, Ant and I immediately had a heart-to-heart,” she recalled. “He said, ‘I want to co-parent Hudson like you and Tarek do.’”

The two, who once battled over custody, now attend school events, soccer games, and birthdays together. “Thank God, because that would make me so sad if Hudson didn’t get to have those things with us,” Haack said.

While some may call her blended family setup “unusual,” Haack believes it’s exactly how it should be. “My kids love that everyone can come over for Christmas or parties,” she said. “It’s not weird at all. It’s wonderful.”