Sydney Sweeney expresses excitement to meet Kim Novak

Sydney Sweeney excited to meet Kim Novak before ‘Scandalous’

Sydney Sweeney is excited to meet Kim Novak before portraying the star in the upcoming biographical drama, Scandalous!

The Anyone But You actress is gearing up to play the Vertigo actress in Colman Domingo's directorial debut, which will focus on Novak's 1950s romance with late Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress," Sweeney gushed to PEOPLE magazine.

"I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways,” she explained.

The Eden talent continued, "Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I'm going to turn my brain into Kim. I'm so excited. I'm like, 'Oh my God. I'm going to meet Kim Novak.'"

Additionally, it would be possible that the meeting settles some of Novak's concerns as in an interview with The Guardian in August, the retired actress revealed that she took issue with the title.

"I don't think the relationship was scandalous," she told the publication.

"He's somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I'm concerned they're going to make it all sexual reasons,” Kim Novak concluded.