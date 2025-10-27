Prince Andrew finds unlikely support: ‘Don't extend public rage like this!'

Amid calls for Parliamentary action into Prince Andrew he receives an ally

Prince Andrew has just received a shocking bit of support from writer Charles Moore from The Telegraph.

His piece, not highlighted the shocking lack of actual ruling by the law in Prince Andrew’s case and called it ‘wrong’ to have him legally stripped of them “without proof of iniquity.”

In his piece he started by referencing the ‘never complain, never explain’ moto that makes leaves “almost no way of defending themselves.”

In light of that “I can think of nothing less brave than attacking Prince Andrew just now,” he even said.

While Mr Moore did note that it does not excuse every criticism or brand it as ‘wrong’, “but one should always think twice when calling for the utter disgrace of someone one dislikes” as “it is not the mark of a good society when its leaders join the mob.”

The writer also rubbished calls to force Parliament into action over Prince Andrew’s title of ‘prince’, “not because his or her behaviour does not matter but because the only people entitled to push him out are the people who put him in: his own constituency electorate. No other body or person should have control of his future”, he clarified.

By that logic, to Mr Moore something “similar applies to Royal titles.”

Because in essence they are something that is ‘bestowed’ by the reigning monarch, or, inherited. As a result “no one else has the right to interfere,” he added, except under “extreme circumstances “the writer noted before citing an example of royal members who fought on the German side of the Great War.

The conversation also didn’t end until Mr Moore brought out another opposite law from years past that has since been abolished. It is the Act of Attainder which allowed a monarch to take away titles, abolish them, seize property, even destroy inheritance of grandees, for anyone who “detested or feared”.

To the writer “This was a weapon of tyranny, not an expression of virtue, because it dispensed with the need to produce evidence to satisfy a court.” And he also noted

the current rage against Prince Andrew is a modern version of attainder – careless of the fact that he has been convicted of nothing and that the evidence against him in the Giuffre case has never been tested at trial,” before signing off.