King Charles, Kate Middleton jointly celebrate big news

Royal family's spirits high as King Charles, Princess Kate wrap 2025 on 'positive note'

Geo News Digital Desk
December 22, 2025

King Charles wrapped the difficult year 2025 on a 'positive note' with his beloved daughter-in-law, Princess Kate and his key royal allies.

At the beginning of 2025, the Princess of Wales revealed that she is in remission from cancer, a big relief for her well-wishers.

And as the year ends, the monarch shared delightful news about his cancer recovery. He said that with the help of early detection and the efforts of his medical team, the King's "own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, royal expert Robert Jobson believes that this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham will be "very special."

"The year has ended on a very positive note for the King, and the good news regarding his health will undoubtedly lift his spirits and those of the people around him. It will have brought reassurance to both him and his family," the royal commentator shared.

Robert said that King Charles will seize the golden opportunity to relax with his loved ones after the health crisis and Andrew's tensions.

"It will be a very special time. I'm sure he will raise a glass this Christmas to those who care for him," he stated. 

