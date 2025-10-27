 
Mariska Hargitay on 'Law & Order: SVU' cast micpronouncing her name

Mariska Hargitay reveals how she makes sure 'Law & Order: SVU' cast pronounces her name correctly

Geo News Digital Desk
October 27, 2025

Mariska Hargitay reveals clever way to prevent mispronunciation of name on Law & Order: SVU set
Mariska Hargitay reveals clever way to prevent mispronunciation of name on 'Law & Order: SVU' set

Mariska Hargitay’s colleagues still mispronounce her name, and the actress has come up with a way to correct them.

Mariska, whose name is pronounced Ma-rish-ka, appeared on Good Hang With Amy Poehler. The actress shared that even after 26 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit, her collogues on the set still pronounce her name as "Maritza, Marcika, Markiska." However, Christopher Meloni purposefully calls her Maritza.

"How badly have people screwed up your name?” host Amy Poehler asked the TV legend.

"Oh, I still live with it," Mariska, 61, remarked.

"Who was it last night? Oh, I had a brunch yesterday for my sister and my cousin was there — I’ve known him from 1994 — and he kept calling me Ma-riss-ka. At one point, I go, ‘Ma—’ and then I said, ‘No, just let it go,'" she recalled.

To correct her colleagues, Mariska, who has played Captain Olivia Benson since 1999, came up with an effective strategy.

"It happens on set a lot. Now, on the call sheet, it’s M-A-R-I-S-H-H-H-H-H-H-H-K-A. That’s how I put it on the call sheet, just so people go, ‘Oh, got it, she’s big on the Hs,'" Mariska Hargitay shared. 

