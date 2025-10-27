Dakota Johnson shares her lifelong dream amid hit career

Dakota Johnson says she wants to start a family

Dakota Johnson, as an actress, has achieved several milestones, but her lifelong dream is to start a family.



In an interview with The Times, she says, "Being a mother is the pinnacle to me. It’s the thing I can’t wait for most in my life; I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want kids. For whatever reason it is something in me."

It is worth noting that the Madame Web star has been said to date British model Jamie Strachan, commercial real estate broker Logan Markley, and New Englander Henry Frye.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota shares that she recently signed up for the exclusive dating app Raya. However, her experience there was not good at all.

"Every man is like, 'Must love mountain biking and want to go on a hike and want to be really adventurous and outdoorsy; must love dogs and want to go to the summit of Everest,'" she adds.

"I’m like, no, I don’t want to do any of that, and if I do, I’ll do it when I want to," the star says, adding, "The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend because that way they're 'most likely not a freak.'"

Meanwhile, Dakota is set to make her directorial debut with A Tree is Blue.