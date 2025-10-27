Emily Deschanel reveals two word secret to 15 year marriage with David Hornsby

Emily Deschanel reveals secret to 15 year marriage with David Hornsby

Emily Deschanel has revealed the secret to her 15-year marriage with husband David Hornsby.

While attending the 18th Annual GO Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California, Deschanel, 49, revealed the secret to their relationship.

Advertisement

"Good communication," Deschanel told People.

She explained, "That's one thing that's helpful. We've been married for 15 years now, so that's like 100 years in Hollywood years."

Deschanel and Hornsby have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, and her younger sister Zooey, 45, and her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, 47, seem to have taken a leaf out of their notebook.

The New Girl star and Jonathan, who got engaged two years gow, have kept mum about their wedding plans.

Deschanel revealed that even she doesn’t know when her sister is getting married.

"I don't know when that'll happen," she shared. "I mean, at this point, they're just enjoying their life. But I'm ready to throw that bachelorette party whenever I get the go-ahead."

"I don't ask, yeah, I don't ask. I just let it be," she said of the wedding date. "I asked at the beginning. I let them be. They'll let me know when it's happening. And the fact that they're engaged is wonderful in itself."

Emily Deschanel and David Hornsby share sons Henry, 14, and Calvin, 10.