King Charles shares special 'thank you' message after Lichfield visit

King Charles arrived at Lichfield Cathedral to celebrate British heritage

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 27, 2025

King Charles honours ancient royal treasure at Lichfield
King Charles received a warm welcome as he arrived at Lichfield Cathedral on October 27, 2025.

The monarch celebrated British heritage and craftmanship as he unveiled an extraordinary artefact.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a video glimpse from the visit.

The video showed Charles meeting the members of the public gathered outside, before stepping inside to view remarkable Fenland Black Oak Table.

Additionally, the caption of behalf of King Charles read, "What an amazing welcome to Lichfield!"

It further stated, "Thank you to all who waited outside the Cathedral to say hello."

"The King was celebrating the local community and heritage skills around the Fenland Black Oak Table, crafted from a Jubilee Oak that had lay undisturbed in peat for 5,000 years,"  the caption continued.

It concluded, "The table has hosted numerous groups from across the region, including the Liberty Jamboree, MusicShare, and volunteers from the Cathedral’s embroiderers and City’s Foodbank."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles was previously forced to postpone the trip, including the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit while undergoing cancer treatment earlier this year.

