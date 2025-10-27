Shania Twain reveals why she name dropped Brad Pitt in hit song

Shania Twain reveals if she has 'beef' with Brad Pitt

Shania Twain is setting the record straight on whether she has beef with Brad Pitt.

During an October 25 appearance on Australia’s KIIS Network’s Will & Woody, thesinger was asked if she has beef with the Troy star, whom she name dropped in her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.

"We’ve never met. And, I mean, there’s a lot of Hollywood celebrities I’ve never met," Twain shared.

She then joked that despite not meeting her, Pitt "must be impressed" with her, thinking, "that leopard print chick can chop wood and use a chainsaw," referring to her skills.

She added, "Move your own fallen tree out of the road! I don’t know, I mean, maybe, he’ll think of me if that ever happens to him. 'Oh, maybe, I better call Shania and ask her how to do this.'"

In the famous song, Shania sang, "OK, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much."

Now, she’s explaining why she chose the actor, who was at the peak of his fame and career at the time, to diss.

"I was thinking, ‘OK, everybody in the world is in love with Brad Pitt right now.’ There were nude photos out of him, and everybody was gaga over that,” the singer recalled. "And I’m thinking, 'OK, if there is anyone that is making an impression on everyone.' And that’s why I picked on him."