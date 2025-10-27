 
Liam Hemsworth gets honest about 'The Witcher' S4

Liam Hemsworth looks back at being 'reluctant' to star in 'The Witcher'

Hassan Sohail
October 27, 2025

As season four of The Witcher is near, Liam Hemsworth, who takes the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, shares that he was "reluctant" at first to replace him.

In a chat with Collider, the actor says, "Just the situation [of] coming into a series that's already established a really passionate fanbase. I appreciate these fans, and I appreciate the fact that they care so much about it," 

The Hunger Games star continues, "I think if I wasn't a fan myself, if I didn't care about it, I wouldn't have come on board."

"The reason I came on board was because I was a fan, and because I thought that I could do justice to this character. I thought that could bring an interesting interpretation to this part of the story."

However, as fans will get his take on the monster hunter, Liam says, "I think what excited me the most was where Geralt is at this part of the story – his emotional state, and where he's heading."

The Witcher season four will drop on Netflix on Oct 30.

