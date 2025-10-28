 
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew face rising tensions over money

Prince William pushes to remove Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge

F. Quraishi
October 28, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is facing growing pressure inside Royal Lodge as money troubles and royal tensions rise between her and Prince Andrew, with whom she still shares the home.

Speaking with Radar Online, sources shared that former couple are living at opposite ends of the mansion and barely speak to each other while finances dry up.

According to the publication, public support is quickly fading for the couple, especially since leaked emails show Ferguson kept asking Jeffrey Epstein for money despite claiming she had cut ties with him.

"The finances have dried up, and that's when tensions really begin," a source revealed. "Sarah's lost major deals – charities don't want to be linked to her name right now.

“At the same time, Andrew's income isn't enough to keep Royal Lodge running. It's turning into a standoff over money."

Meanwhile, Prince William wants both Andrew and Ferguson out of Royal Lodge to protect the monarchy’s image, while King Charles is said to have lost patience.

"William's reached his limit," the source added. "He thinks keeping them at Royal Lodge damages the monarchy's image.

"Charles has simply held back so far out of loyalty, but that has run out now,” they added.

A new report has revealed that Andrew is in negotiations with Charles over leaving the 30-room mansion and has asked for two houses in replacement of Royal Lodge.

