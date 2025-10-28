Megan Fox says 'Jennifer's Body' haunting scene 'unlocked' deep emotions

Megan Fox gets emotional revisiting haunting Jennifer’s Body scene

Megan Fox opened up about filming an intense scene in Jennifer's Body that left her "weeping" on the set.

In a recent appearance at a special screening of the Karyn Kusama–directed teen horror movie on Saturday, the 39-year-old actress reflected on how much she could relate to her character as Jennifer Check and how it transformed her on a personal level.

Advertisement

In contrast with her 2007 film Transformers which demanded more physical efforts, Fox said the supernatural transformation of her role in the horror movie challenged her emotionally and "unlocked" unexpected vulnerable side.

The Subservience star said filming the 2009 cult classic “wasn't super physical for me, but it did stretch me.”

She went on to explain, “There were some moments that required a lot of vulnerability that I don't think I went into it prepared to show because it's so revealing about possibly my own past, my own childhood, whatever, those moments where something comes through — whether it's when I'm in the mirror putting on the makeup, trying to cover up my skin because I'm not beautiful anymore.”

Director Kusama, who also joined the screening, recalled the mirror scene from the movie in which Jennifer had to make ritual sacrifice, noting that the filming of the scene was very intense for the cast.

“It was a really upsetting day,” she noted.

Looking back at scene Fox shared, "There was something about maybe from a past life, I don't know, something about having a circle of men standing around me, and when they would start chanting the song taunting me before they were going to kill me, that triggered something so deep in me where I was just, like— I was weeping."

“It unlocked things that I wasn't prepared [for],” she added. “It was like an ayahuasca trip, to be honest. I didn't know it was going to unlock those things, but it brought things to the surface...," she added.