King Charles warned he has to tie Prince Andrew's ‘loose ends'

King Charles is reminded his priority has to be fixing the issue with Prince Andrew.

His Majesty, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is told the problem first at hand is banishing the defamed Andrew.

Royal expert Phil Dampier reveals: “I think the main priority will have been to try to clear this up once and for all, and draw a line under it before William becomes King, so that he doesn't have to deal with it. They don't like loose ends."

Meanwhile, a source tells The Sun: "Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at the Royal Lodge is up.

"Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced ... It's incredible that they are willing to go their separate ways.

"But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from each other. It's a fresh start for both,” they note.