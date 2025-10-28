 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison release date unveiled

Combs maintains his innocence as his legal team prepares to appeal the conviction

October 28, 2025

Diddy to remain behind bars until 2028
Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to remain behind bars until May 8, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The music mogul, 55, was sentenced earlier this month to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two prostitution-related counts. 

The former Bad Boy Records CEO pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to maintain his innocence. His attorneys have filed a notice of appeal in the Federal District Court of New York, seeking to overturn both the conviction and the four-year sentence.

The sentence follows an eight-week trial in July that ended with a mixed verdict, acquitting Combs of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Factoring in time already served, Combs is expected to spend a little over three years in custody if his appeal fails.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has remained since his arrest last year.

