Emma Stone spills why she kept her bald transformation top secret

Emma Stone reveals reason she hid bald look for months

Emma Stone is opening about hiding her bald transformations for months.

The 36-year-old actress, who shaved hair for her new movie Bugonia and kept it under wraps by wearing a beanie for three months, said it was her move to keep the element of "surprise" for the audience.

"Because one of the great things that happened with Poor Things (the 2023 Frankenstein-inspired film Stone worked on with director Yorgos Lanthimos) was nobody had seen pictures of (her character) Bella's look, that really long black hair," she told People in an exclusive chat.

"It was fun when the trailer came out for that, and it was like, 'Whoa.' It's nice when it's revealed later," she explained.

The Oscar-winning actress thought that since there were "no pictures or candids from set" of Bugonia, keeping the bald transformation as surprise would be an "interesting moment."

In a special Q&A about the forthcoming film in September, Emma confessed shaving her head while filming was intense.

“It was a year and a half I knew that I was going to be shaving my head, and then the day of — they were setting up four cameras, because we had to get it in one shot and we were shooting on VistaVision for the most part, which is a gorgeous but very moody camera that will shut down a lot — so they were setting up, and it was taking a long time to set all the cameras up. And I just started kind of panicking about that,” she said at the time.

Bugonia is all set to his theaters on October 31st.