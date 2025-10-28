'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler brushes off yearlong criticism

Rachel Zegler breaks silence on ongoing criticism since 'Snow White'

Rachel Zegler says she’s learned not to take online criticism personally.

The actress, 24, recently reflected on how she deals with constant public scrutiny in a new interview for Glamour’s Women of the Year issue.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I’m a duck. It rolls right off my back these days,” she told the magazine.

However, Zegler admitted she’s frustrated by how celebrities are often denied basic humanity. “There’s this idea that we as public figures can’t have thoughts or feelings because we are like paper dolls to a majority of the public,” she explained.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star also reflected on what keeps her grounded, crediting her “love for the work”.

Zegler then got candid about her experience filming Snow White, which sparked racist backlash and reports of tension with co-star Gal Gadot.

“I am the one who showed up and did my work every day. Nobody can ever take that away from me,” the West Side Story actress told the magazine.

Zegler said her time on Snow White taught her valuable lessons. “Every experience I’ve had so far has been a wonderful lesson learned. Sometimes negativity is louder than positivity."

"What I took away from it is to really soak in when it feels good and understand that it’s possible when it feels bad,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zegler credited her Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-star Helen Mirren with helping her navigate early fame.

Mirren also praised her for handling “all the s*** you had to deal with” with “courage, grace and fortitude”.